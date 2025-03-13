This Really Bad News for Kohl’s Is Good News for You

Kohl's delivered some bad news this week: Tumbling sales, which in turn has made their stock price tumble down.

But with this really bad news for the department store chain comes great news for you, the shopper. Market Watch reports that the new Kohl's CEO shared major plans to turn the ship around.

CEO Ashley Buchanan has also worked at Michaels and Walmart, so he is no stranger to the retail space — and he has a plan in place to make a swift change.

"We have identified key areas of focus and are taking action in 2025 to reposition Kohl’s for future success," Buchanan says. "Our customers expect great product, great value, and a great experience from Kohl’s. I am confident that the areas we identified will deliver on what customers want and expect from Kohl’s."

It sounds like when Buchanan got into his office, he realized right away the task at hand and is working hard to provide the customer, you, with a better experience than they might have had in the past: Better prices, ease of shopping and a guarantee that the stores will be organized and in their best position to make customers feel most comfortable to shop.

According to Market Watch, Kohl's' net income for the quarter ending Feb. 1, 2025 was $48 million, or 43 cents a share, compared with $186 million, or $1.67 a share, in the prior year's first quarter.

That's almost four times less money in Q1 this year than Q1 last year. One could say that they are bleeding money, as they have had to shutter locations across America recently, as well.

Kohl's wants to further align with the customer who makes under $50,000 a year, or a family household income of under $100,000 to make it possible for those people to enjoy the things that they want at a price they can afford.