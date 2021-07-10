Lady A have canceled their planned appearance at the Lakefront Music Fest in Minnesota on Saturday (July 10) after singer Charles Kelley suffered appendicitis.

Kelley's bandmates, Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott, turned to social media on Saturday morning to deliver the disappointing news to fans, writing, “After such a long wait, there isn’t much that could keep us from being with our fans. Unfortunately, Charles has appendicitis, so we’re sorry to say that we won’t be with you in Minnesota at Lakefront Music Fest tonight."

“This morning Charles is in good hands and we’re continuing to pray for his recovery,” they add. “The minute he is cleared by his doctors, we will be back on the road to see y’all. We appreciate your understanding.”

Lakefront Music Fest takes place in Minnesota. A post on the festival's Instagram page says Lady A canceled due to a "medical emergency," adding that Jake Owen and Noah Guthrie will step in to replace the trio's performance. Lady A will return to perform at the festival in Prior Lake, Minn., in 2023.

Lady A released a new studio album titled What a Song Can Do (Chapter One) on June 25. They are slated to launch their 2021 What a Song Can Do Tour on July 29 with a performance at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. The road trek runs through Oct. 10, when it wraps in Gilford, N.H.