Lady A have dropped out of Wednesday night's (Nov. 11) 2020 CMA Awards ceremony due to exposure to a family member with COVID-19. The country trio revealed the news on Wednesday evening, one hour ahead of the start of the awards show.

Per a statement from Lady A's Charles Kelley, Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott, an unnamed immediate family member "has just tested positive for COVID-19 this week." All three artists are married and have children.

"So far, the three of us continue to test negative, and out of caution and love for everyone involved with the CMAs, we’ve decided to stay home from the awards tonight," the band's statement continues. "We’ll be cheering on our friends at home like the rest of y’all!"

Lady A's absence affects three separate performances at the 2020 CMA Awards: They were all due to perform with one of the night's co-hosts, Darius Rucker, while Scott was scheduled to sing with Thomas Rhett and a crew of artists.

Additionally, Kelley stepped in last minute to fill in for the COVID-19-positive Lee Brice, who was scheduled to perform with Carly Pearce. The band says that performance was pre-taped, "so you will still be seeing him take the stage!"

Lady A and Brice are not the only artists who have been forced to skip the 2020 CMA Awards due to COVID-19 diagnoses. Florida Georgia Line member Tyler Hubbard is also fighting the virus, which means Florida Georgia Line will no longer be performing at the show, either.

The 2020 CMA Awards will begin at 8PM ET on ABC. They're taking place live at Nashville's Music City Center, with only artists and their guests in attendance due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Rigorous testing, as well as other protocols, are in place for the night.