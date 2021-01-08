Laine Hardy tells the story of Charlotte Johnson like she grew up right down the road from his parents' house in Livingston, La. The newest Taste of Country RISER chose "Swingin'" by John Anderson as his cover song for the premier artist to watch series.

After live, acoustic versions of his own song "Tiny Town" and the Christmas classic "Please Come Home for Christmas," Hardy shows what he can do as bandleader during "Swingin'."

A smokey harmonica opens the cover and fills a few pockets left open by the steady percussionist. Hardy himself takes a guitar solo before holding down the beat for the harp. It's the kind of performance that leaves you wanting for the end to the pandemic.

Watch Laine Hardy's Live, Acoustic Performance of "Tiny Town":

Because of the pandemic, Hardy is just the second RISER of 2020, following the Cadillac Three in January. He joins good company, however — former RISERS include ACM and CMA nominated acts like Morgan Wallen, Caylee Hammack, Jimmie Allen and Riley Green.

RISERS started in 2017 with artists like Brett Young and Runaway June and has come to represent the best and brightest new artists in country music, regardless of record label affiliation. There are artists to watch, and then there are RISERS.