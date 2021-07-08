Laine Hardy brought his new single to reality TV this week. The Season 17 American Idol winner performed "Memorize You" on a different ABC show, The Bachelorette.

The plot of Monday night's (July 5) episode found Bachelorette Katie Thurston overseeing a game of sport ball. We're not being dismissive — the game looked to have literally been made up for the show, but many viewers probably didn't mind, as the suitors were in black or red wrestling singlets. Hardy was not among that throng.

His performance came during a separate, emotional part of the episode, when Blake returns to the franchise, hoping to find a connection with Katie. They have a one-on-one date where she opens up about past trauma, and they talk about trust. That's when Hardy appears to sing "Memorize You" as they slow dance, commenting how easy the relationship between them feels.

"Memorize You" was written by Michael Tyler, Eric Arjes and Steven Dale Jones and it follows previous Hardy singles like "Tiny Town," "Ground I Grew Up On" and "Let There Be Country." The Louisiana native was a Taste of Country RISER in 2020 and has spent time since winning American Idol in Nashville, working with top songwriters and producer Michael Knox.

Later this month, Hardy will begin the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour in Dewey Beach, Del. Previous country singers who've performed on the Bachelor or Bachelorette include Chase Rice and Tenille Arts, both of whom had hits afterward.

