Lainey Wilson, Granger Smith and Chase Rice come together for a windows-down good time on "Beer Song," the newest song to come out off of the upcoming Hardy-curated Hixtape: Vol 2.

With a premise as simple and time-tested as its title, "Beer Song" celebrates the power of a cold beer to bring back memories of good times with good friends -- or to make new ones.

"I got a song for my people on back home / And when I'm missin' them I turn it up," the three sing in the chorus. "And one or two for a two-lane back road / Out of town, windows down, out in Timbuk / Few about fishin', and a couple 'bout kissin' / That boy I've been lovin' on / But this is that chug-a-lug, catch a buzz, raise it up / Don't babysit your cup, get you singin' along / Beer song..."

The three singers each take a verse, with Wilson -- who's one of only two women out of the Hixtape's 33 guest artists, along with Ashland Craft -- taking the lead. Next up is Rice, while Smith handles the song's bridge.

Hixtape: Vol. 2 is set to arrive next Friday (Dec. 10), and for the past 13 weeks, one new track off the 14-song collection has dropped. That means there's only one track off the Hixtape that fans haven't yet had the chance to hear, and it'll be released when the full project comes out next week. Other collaborators on the album include Brothers Osborne, Jake Owen, Dierks Bentley, Colt Ford, Jimmie Allen, Jon Pardi and a host of other stars.

Vol. 2 will arrive about two years after Hardy released the first Hixtape. That project was a 10-song collection with Hardy singing on every track, alongside duet partners like Lauren Alaina, Dustin Lynch and Thomas Rhett. While Vol. 2 doesn't feature Hardy's voice on every song, it nearly doubles the list of contributors and expands the track list from 10 to 14 songs.