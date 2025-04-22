Lainey Wilson and her fiancé Devlin Hodges enjoyed a quiet date in the great outdoors hunting turkey.

Keeping things hush-hush in an effort not to scare the gobblers, the couple hilariously whisper to one another in a video update shared to Hodges' social media.

The former NFL quarterback is a big sportsman and shares plenty of photos and videos from his hunting excursions.

In the clip, he gave the country singer a chance to update the masses on their excursion.

"We're out here in Tennessee. We've been spottin' these turkeys for about a week solid now ever since season opened up," she says into the camera in a whisper.

"There's one gobbler and he is a big boy, let me tell ya. He is a big one. There's several jakes and there are a few hens too," she adds.

At first Hodges is filming her, but he decides to get in the video with her as she explains their main objective for the hunt.

"But here about — I don't know — about 20 minutes ago, Duck drove over here and he saw the gobbler headin' across the field chasing the hens," Wilson recounts. "We're gonna sneak back through here, through these woods, and sneak up on him."

"We gonna see if we can call him up," Hodges chimes in.

"We gonna call him up," the country hitmaker repeats, adding, "I know how to call a duck"

"And I know how to call a turkey," her fiance replies, before the two pretend to call each other up, using their hands as pretend phones.

Hodges hasn't shared any other footage from the date, so it's not clear if the couple were able to get that "big boy" or not.

When Is Lainey Wilson Getting Married?

Just before Valentine's Day, Wilson announced on social media that she and Hodges were engaged. The "4X4XU" singer posted several photos and a video of the proposal, as well as the new rock — or rocks, we should say — on her finger.

The proposal came at a great time, as Wilson has been enjoying an extended break away from music and touring this year. That break may have also opened up more time to do hunting dates like this one.

As for the wedding, Wilson has yet to reveal any details about her big day.

"We haven't even started planning," she admitted during a recent press conference. "We need to really sit down and make that a priority, but I'm sure it will be something that's just really simple."

Lainey Wilson and Duck Hodges' Relationship Timeline Lainey Wilson and Duck Hodges dated for nearly four years before getting engaged in February 2025. Here is a timeline of their romance, from first date to going public, to moving in together, to now! Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes