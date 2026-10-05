Kaitlin Butts recently got to tour overseas with her friend Lainey Wilson, and she thought being around Wilson that much would finally help her understand how she does it all... but it didn't.

In fact, Butts says touring with Wilson only left her with more questions.

Kaitlin Butts Reveals What Lainey Wilson Does on Her Days Off

"I thought that being on tour with her would make me understand, like, kind of how she did it," Butts told me during an interview on Taste of Country Nights. "And it just made me have more questions because she's doing so much more behind the scenes."

And apparently, Wilson doesn't really believe in wasting time... at all.

Lainey Wilson Doesn't Really Take Days Off

Butts said one of the biggest things she noticed was what Wilson does when she's supposed to be taking a break.

"Like, we're having an off day and an off day for everybody else," Butts said. "And she, I mean, we're by the pool and she's taking a Zoom call." That's not exactly how most people picture an off day on tour, doing interviews with the media by the pool.

But it gets even better, or as they say on late night informercials... but wait, there's more!

Lainey Wilson Works While Eating Dinner

Butts said the group was heading to dinner when Wilson found another way to squeeze some work into the schedule.

"We're going to dinner and as we're waiting for the food to come out, [Wilson says] 'well, we got 20 minutes to spare,'" Butts said. "I'm watching her do a photo shoot for her hat company."

At that point, Butts apparently had seen enough. "I'm like, 'Give it, lay down. I command you,'" she said.

Butts said Wilson doesn't seem particularly bothered by the nonstop schedule. Instead, she seems to look at those little pockets of time as opportunities to get something done.

Butts added, "I feel like she just does seem kind of unaffected by it. It just says like, 'Yeah, let's utilize the time.' She just has energy!"

Lainey Wilson's Energy Comes From Loving What She Does

Butts believes there's a pretty simple reason Wilson can keep going at that pace.

"I think when you love what you do, you can tell when you're energized by it," she said.

But, Butts still wanted to make sure her friend got some sleep, admitting, "I just, I did want to make her go to sleep."

That brings up the question of -- When does Lainey Wilson even sleep?