If you're looking for someone to talk you off the edge of falling for a bad boy, maybe don't go to Lainey Wilson.

But if you're looking for the go-ahead to take a chance on the kind of love your mama warned you about, her shimmering new song "Kinda Love It" might be for you. It's a brimming, big-hearted love song about a girl who falls for an outlaw, warning signs be damned.

Hey, it sounds like it's paying off: Wilson sounds downright giddy when she sings that she's "got a tiger by the tail" in the soaring chorus. And even though her love interest might be "one car shy of a runaway trainwreck," there's just something so exciting about never knowing what he's going to do next.

Is Lainey Wilson's New Song, "Kinda Love It," About Her Husband Devlin Hodges?

The lyrics don't specifically mention Hodges, but it's possible. He's inspired love songs for Wilson before, like "4X4XU."

Read More: Lainey Wilson Shares an Update On Married Life With Devlin Hodges

He's also featured in the music video for the song. Wilson rides around on an ATV Hodges is driving — and hangs onto the straps of his overalls — in the clip.

Lainey Wilson "Kinda Love It" Lyrics:

I know them outlaws / They get a bad name / The ones that blow smoke / The ones that go insane / Dang, I done found me one / I wasn't huntin' / I kinda love it

He's a bad boy / Without a bad bone / Kinda like a desperado in that one song / I'll be his one call / From a jail phone / I'll be there in the morning with the money and a way home

Chorus:

I got a tiger by the tail / If it goes to hell, oh well / And if it kills me / No, I ain't above it / Yeah, I hate to say it / But man, I kinda love it / I got a place to keep his boots / If he ever puts down roots / I said I wouldn't / But damn, I went and done it / Yeah, I hate to say it / But man, I kinda love it

He's a wild card / In a stacked deck / He's some rough hands / Around a longneck / Never can tell / What he'll say next / One car shy of a runaway train wreck

Repeat Chorus

My head's saying no / My heart's tellin' me to gun it, yeah / I hate it to say it but, I hate to say it but / My head's saying no / My heart's tellin' me to gun it, yeah / I hate to say it but / My head's saying no / My heart's tellin' me to gun it, yeah / I hate to say it but, I hate to say it but / My head's saying no / My heart's tellin' me to gun it yeah / I hate to say it / But man, I kinda love it

Repeat Chorus

I got a nail to hang his hat / If I'm where his home is at / I said I wouldn't but damn I went and done it / Yeah, I hate to say it / But man, I kinda love it

Yeah, I kinda love it