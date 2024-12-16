Surprise! Lainey Wilson Shares a Steamy Kiss During ‘Yellowstone’ Finale

Lainey Wilson fans got the ending they were hoping for during the series finale of Yellowstone.

In August, rumors began swirling that Wilson would be back on the hit series to tie up loose ends surrounding her character, Abby. A listing in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram at the time called for extras to help shoot a concert scene on Sept. 3, but details stopped there.

Fans fairly assumed Wilson's concert scene had been scrapped as the series drew closer and closer to its final episode.

Last season on Yellowstone, Abby (Wilson) and her love interest, Ryan (Ian Bohen), warmed television screens with an on-camera romance. They'd go their separate ways, but fans hoped all along they might reunite ... and on Sunday night (Dec. 15), they did.

During the Yellowstone series finale, Ryan leaves Dutton Ranch for good and travels to Texas to find Abby. He reconnects with her during her concert at the famous Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth — he's shown beaming with pride as he watches her perform.

After the show, he confesses his love for Abby, they share a kiss, and fans are left with all of the warm and fuzzy feelings going into the holidays, knowing Ryan and Abby are together at last.

Yep, that on-screen kiss was steamy, and as Wilson tells Taste of Country, her acting kisses come with some ground rules.

"I did lay some ground rules. I was like, ‘Don’t do this, don’t do this and don’t do this.’ And he [Ian Bohen] was like, ‘Whatever makes you feel comfortable,'" Wilson tells Taste of Country’s Adison Haager during an episode of the Dutton Rules podcast.

"I was like, ‘Do not put your tongue in my mouth.’ I told him that. Do not do that."

Wilson's appearance on Yellowstone almost didn’t happen.

"In the middle of filming of Yellowstone, my daddy was in the hospital. And he was in ICU," Wilson shared with ToC in April of 2023. "He spent two months in ICU in Houston, fighting for his life — the doctors told us he's not gonna make it, there's a big chance he's not gonna make it."

Her dad was the one who encouraged her to press on and join the show.

"He woke up just in time before I had really made up my mind and he said 'I don't care if it was my funeral, if you gotta job that needs to be done you'd better go do it and not come back until it's done,'" Wilson revealed at the time.

While the Yellowstone show name might be over, the franchise will still live on through Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton: Deadline reports that Yellowstone stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly have signed on to continue their roles in another Yellowstone sequel, with no further details yet available.

Paramount has not confirmed that reporting.

