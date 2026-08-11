When Landman's Tommy Norris is serving up the truth, the show becomes magnetic. He's not the only one capable of drawing viewers in however.

Rebecca's many board room diatribes are just as compelling. As M-Tex's legal expert, she's a warrior.

Neither of these two characters gave the show's best speech however. That's a very different kind of soliloquy, one that defined Season 2. It's a television moment we'll never forget.

Landman Season 3 is confirmed but the premiere date is TBD.

Cast say filming is set to begin in the fall.

Season two ended in January.

Related: Landman Season 3 Salaries Revealed!

Find Landman's 10 Best Speeches below. We've ranked them in order of importance and effectiveness. For example, Tommy's Season 2 opener about "Big Breakfast" was amazing but not particularly important, so it lands at No. 10.

TL's (actor Sam Elliott) story about his his wife defines what this show is about, so for that reason he ranks high. Was it better than Tommy's windmill speech to Rebecca from Season 1? See for yourself.

Landman's Best Speeches:

No. 10: Tommy Norris Hates Breakfast (Season 2, Episode 1)

Season 2 begins with Tommy Norris telling a waitress why breakfast is not the most important meal of the day. He says the companies that sell breakfast food made that up as a marketing slogan and now it’s become cultural truth. It’s pretty fun to watch him take down Eggo Waffles but the scene also set a tone for the tense conversations with investors that follow.

No. 9: Rebecca vs the Police (Season 2, Episode 10)

When Cooper gets arrested for killing the man who attacked Ariana, his girlfriend calls Rebecca. She storms into the interrogation and uses an officer-involved shooting against the investigators. At one point she says “I am a life ruiner” and threatens to sue the county into bankruptcy if Cooper isn’t released.

No. 8: Cooper Wants $1 Million (Season 1, Episode 8)

Rebecca is trying to low ball Ariana after her husband is killed in an oil field explosion but Cooper fights back. His counter-offer for $1 million is based on knowledge of the wells and a logical conclusion that Rebecca knows she’d lose a court battle.

In the end, Rebecca, Nate and Monty Miller concede.

Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Emerson Miller/Paramount+

No. 7: Tommy’s Man-to-Man Conversation with Cooper (Season 2, Episode 2)

Tommy’s mother dies and he takes Cooper to Canadian, Texas to visit his father, T.L. Those two don’t really get along and during the drive home Tommy explains why. He warns Cooper not to repeat his father’s mistakes and seems to reflect on his own parenting.

It’s an emotional “I love you dad” kind of moment that shows Tommy’s vulnerable side.

No. 6: The Truth About Rebecca’s Father (Season 1, Episode 4)

The first time Landman fans see what Rebecca Falcone is capable of is when she is “negotiating” with lawyers representing a rival oil company whose driver was killed in a collision with a stolen plane. When one younger charmer says, “Listen hon” and then refers to her being bathed by her father as a little girl, she snaps and says her father is a dead Army Ranger.

That’s not true, but by the time we find out it doesn’t matter. The moment ends with her telling the attorneys she’ll get them all disbarred and hang their law degrees up over their toilets before she’s all said and done with them.

Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Emerson Miller/Paramount+

No. 5: Tommy Needs Dan Morrell’s Help (Season 2, Episode 10)

This scene ends with the formation of CTT Oil Exploration and Cattle, the new company Tommy forms with his family and friends at the end of Season 2.

It’s complicated and maybe not his best speech but it’s so essential to what is on the way. After resisting Gallino’s (Dan Morrell) help for the entirety of Season 2, he asks him to partner so he can purchase the wells Cooper tapped at the start. He then lists all the ways Cami’s plan to find gas in the Gulf of Mexico will fail and proves his knowledge of the industry.

No. 4: Cami’s Serengeti Speech (Season 2, Episode 1)

Cami Miller (Demi Moore) needs to convince investors not to abandon M-Tex after her husband dies and she finds inspiration by way of two nasty women in the ladies room. They insult her, tell her she’s too old and when she say she’s offended they say “That’s life in the Serengeti.”

Motivated, Cami delivers a jaw-dropping speech that tells her competition her plan is to take them down once they get fat on their riches. Along the way she ruins the two bathroom ladies’ trip to Talum and all the spoils that come with. It’s tremendous.

Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Emerson Miller/Paramount+

No. 3: Tommy’s Windmill Speech (Season 1, Episode 3)

During one of their first interactions, Rebecca challenges Tommy to tell her why wind energy is bad for the environment and his argument is convincing. Essentially, he says, the oil-based energy required to build and install a windmill won’t be recouped by the windmill in its lifetime. Beyond that, there are no transmission lines to get their energy to the population.

No. 2: Jerry Jones’ Life Advice for Monty Miller (Season 1, Episode 9)

Jerry Jones makes an unexpected cameo at the end of Season 1 and it’s terrific. His spontaneous, off-the-cuff speech to a dying Monty Miller is based on his own life. Tears form as he talks about how proud he is to have put family first. It’s the moment we’ve re-watched the most, but one speech is even better.

No. 1: T.L.’s "Dancing Rainbows” Speech (Season 2, Episode 4)

After her funeral, Tommy’s father T.L. explains how his wife became the devil Tommy knew. The family listens as he describes them as teenagers. He recalls her free spirit and beauty and how she was just a symbol for everything good in this world.

Later we learn that the death of a baby changed her and led to a life of addiction and abuse. It’s all very heartbreaking.

11 'Landman' Facts You Definitely Didn't Know This list of Landman facts goes much deeper than what inspired the show, who stars in it and how big the audience is. Here you'll learn the truth about the most memorable scenes and lines of dialogue, including that line from Ainsley Norris. You know which one we mean.

Season 2 of Landman begins Nov. 16 on Paramount+. Here's the best Landman trivia we could find as the Dutton Rules podcast team prepares for another great year. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes