Just three episodes of Landman Season 2 remain, and the show's stars are all saying the biggest surprise is still to come. Compared to Season 1, things have been calm on the patch.

That's going to change, right?

This article contains spoilers for those who've not watched existing episodes of Landman, 1883 and 1923.

A major death before the end of Season 2 would be on brand for the show and for creator Taylor Sheridan, so this week the Dutton Rules podcast team is breaking down the five most likely candidates.

Landman Season 2 Finale Air Date

Season 2 of Landman is confirmed for 10 episodes, the same as Season 1. The finale is set for Jan. 18 on Paramount+, but the titles of each of the last three episodes are now available.

Ep. 8 — streaming Jan. 4 — will be called "Handsome Touched Me," Ep. 9 (Jan. 11) is titled "Plans, Tears and Sirens" and the finale Ep. 10 is called "Tragedy and Flies."

Those last two sound pretty ominous, don't they?

Add that to what Jacob Lofland (Cooper Norris) told US Weekly. "There’s a few things that I don’t think anyone sees coming. I definitely didn’t," he shared earlier this month.

Now you see why we think death is coming.

Landman Season 2, Most Likely Deaths

Here are the five most likely Landman deaths, after Ep. 7. We've ranked them with the most likely coming last.

Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Emerson Miller/Paramount+ loading...

Ariana Medina (Paulina Chavez)

Cooper's fiancée Ariana is the most important, non-essential character on the show. Her death would be a series-defining moment and gosh, that's got to be tempting. We know Taylor Sheridan likes to kill the pretty girls: see Elsa Dutton at the end of 1883 and Alexandra in 1923.

Could Ariana be next?

It's really difficult to imagine the show continuing without any of the other main characters (Tommy, Angela, Ainsley etc ...). Ariana's death could lead to great character growth for Cooper and essentially alter the fabric of his personality.

TL Norris (Sam Elliott)

Tommy's father's age and the tragic nature of his character make him a candidate, but rumor has it Sam Elliott's already confirmed for Season 3.

The 81-year-old actor is the show's oldest cast member and he more or less owned up to serious health issues before coming back for Landman.

In November he told ExtraTV he's booked for another year, however, making this seemingly obvious death much less likely.

Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Emerson Miller/Paramount+ loading...

Dale Bradley (James Jordan)

Yellowstone had Colby. Landman has Dale. Both are lovable, but not terribly important and sort of undefined. Plus, James Jordan may get another Taylor Sheridan show and have to move on like Hugh Dillon did during Season 4 of Yellowstone.

This would be a disappointing death, as Dale brings a different type of comedic relief that offers this show balance.

Gallino / Dan Morrell (Andy Garcia)

A bloody end for Gallino seems less and less likely after every new episode of Season 2.

Season 1 was violent, and this character was at the nexus of it all. S2 has been much more family friendly (aside from Tommy and the omelet). Some may say that Gallino / Dan Morrell isn't even the real villain here.

Part of why he seems likely to live is that there is no obvious person capable of killing him. All the good guys are pretty passive, so a more likely end to the mob boss's character may come in the courtroom. Tommy helping the FBI bust up his drug cartel seems about right.

Boss (Mustafa Speaks)

During Ep. 7, Boss speaks with urgency about retirement, saying he's done with M-Tex after the summer. He's spent 20 years with the company (that'll get you a $35,000 Rolex, apparently) and is fully aware of all the ways the job can kill him.

Yep, just a few more days and the old man can step away for a life of relaxation ...

Yeah, we've heard that story before and it almost always ends in tragedy. For that reason, crew leader Boss is the most likely death for Season 2 of Landman. You seem to agree:

YouTube.com/TasteofCountryMusic YouTube.com/TasteofCountryMusic loading...

