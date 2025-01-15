‘Landman': Billy Bob Thornton Reveals the Truth About Jerry Jones Cameo

Landman fans were impressed with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' cameo appearance. Actually, that's putting it mildly.

Vulture called for an Emmy, and they weren't outliers. During Ep. 9, Jones is talking to Jon Hamm's Monty Miller about the importance of family. The three-and-a-half-minute-long scene is just Jones talking about his life and how hard he worked to get his kids involved in the family business.

If it felt personal, it was. Billy Bob Thornton shared what it was like to be in that room, but before you read what Landman's Tommy Norris said, watch for yourself:

Jones starts by explaining how he bought land near where his daughter was attending college and put four gas wells on the property. "Those four gas wells, in 18 months, paid me enough money for me to buy the Dallas Cowboys," he shares.

Forbes shares that Jones paid $150 million for the team in 1989.

The lesson is that Monty should pay more attention to his kids. It'd be spoiling the finale to share how that advice was received, but Hamm's character wasn't the only one in the room. Thornton sat listening to the same advice.

"I only met him that morning, and we just went right into it," the actor told Variety. "Essentially, he was telling his own life story, and so it was completely natural."

In the same article, series co-creator Christian Wallace admits Jones' scene was unscripted and was "one and done," meaning he didn't need to do it a second time.

"It was pretty heavy being in the room listening to that," Thornton shares. "It made you feel like you weren’t in a scene ... It made you feel like you were just sitting there listening to a guy tell his story."

During the season finale, Andy Garcia made a cameo appearance which could turn into a regular role if Season 2 is confirmed. Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland and Michelle Randolph are three more actors on Landman. Demi Moore played Monty's wife, Cami.

