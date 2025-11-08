Landman fans were promised more from Demi Moore during Season 2, but that may not be a good thing for the show's main character, Tommy Norris.

Season 2 of Landman premieres Nov. 16 on Paramount+.

Season 1 drove more subscribers to the streamer than any other show.

The Dutton Rules podcast will focus on Landman this season. Watch live episodes on YouTube every Tuesday.

Moore plays Cami Miller, the newly widowed owner of M-Tek. The first season of the show portrayed her as an agreeable wife who stayed out of Monty's affairs, but four clips from two Landman trailers — when pieced together — show she's out to blaze her own trail.

That's happening as Tommy's trying to stabilize the company by promising that he — the longtime face in the field — is running M-Tek. The situation is ripe with tension.

Get our free mobile app

During this Landman Season 2 Trailer Breakdown video, Billy Dukes explains what Cami has uncovered about her late husband and how she'll plan to solve his problems. Then, the Dutton Rules podcast host touches on Cooper's silent business partner and Sam Elliott's role on the Paramount+ show.

Landman: What's Next for Cami Miller?

The first of the four Cami-centric clips comes eight seconds into the first Landman trailer. Bankers express skepticism about her being able to run the company, going as far as to call her Monty's "trophy wife."

A few seconds later we see Tommy urging Cami to let him sell the company, but she rejects the proposal, saying she wants her own success: "Get it for me."

Now cut to the 1:12 mark of the second trailer to find Cami discovering that Monty was stressed out because he was facing charges of embezzlement, mail fraud and wire fraud. Forty seconds later we see some lawyer in a cheap suit trying to serve her papers. It doesn't go well for him.

All of this paints a picture of an oil company in turmoil, but let's be honest: that's on brand for Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton). He's trying to douse drama at every turn, which brings us to the second concerning plot line.

Cooper Norris Is Playing With the Devil's Money

Last season, Tommy's son Cooper started to have success packaging small oil wells into a larger offering for a big company. In trailers we see him striking oil over and over again. "Who paid for this?" Tommy asks, about 35 seconds into trailer No. 2.

Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Emerson Miller/Paramount+ loading...

The look on Cooper's face tells us he's doing dirty business. That lines up with messaging from the first trailer, where Tommy tells his son he needs to learn the rules before he breaks them. He also warns his son that he's playing with the devil's money.

But who is the devil? It could be a less scrupulous oil company or a crooked financier.

It could Gallino, the cartel boss played by Andy Garcia that saved Tommy's wife at the end of Season 1. There is no shortage of devils in West Texas. The boy could go get himself killed this season if he's not careful.

There's Something Wrong With Sam Elliott's Character

A few subtle clues show that Tommy Norris' dad "TL" (as played by Sam Elliott) is in poor health or has bad habits. First, he's in a wheelchair. Second, his eyes are always rheumy. Third, he hauls off and punches a man for seemingly no good reason.

The elder Norris is set to live with Tommy, Ainsley, Angela, Dale and Nathan now it's clear father and son have a poor relationship. This — above all else — is the reason to watch this season.

PICTURES: Get a First Look at 'Landman' Season 2 Paramount has released several first-look pictures in advance of Landman Season 2, and it looks like the new season will ratchet up the crazy. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker