‘Landman’ Season 3 Cast: Who’s Sticking Around + What’s Changing?

Landman is officially back in production for Season 3, and there are some familiar faces sticking around — including four cast members who have just landed series regular status.

Billy Bob Thornton is returning as oil fixer Tommy Norris, along with Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, Sam Elliott, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie and James Jordan.

Michael Kelly is also joining the cast this season, while four actors from the previous seasons are getting bigger roles.

Who's Returning for 'Landman' Season 3?

Thornton returns as Tommy, whose Season 2 finale left him and his family embarking on a new venture, CTT Oil Exploration and Cattle, after he struck a dangerous deal with cartel boss Gallino, played by Garcia.

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Moore, Garcia, Larter, Elliott, Lofland, Randolph, Chávez, Wallace, Collie, and Jordan are also returning for Season 3.

Kelly, known for Lioness and The Penguin, was previously announced as a new cast addition.

Four 'Landman' Stars Become Series Regulars

Colm Feore, Mustafa Speaks, Bobbi Salvor Menuez and Francesca Xuereb have all been promoted to series regulars for Season 3.

Colm Feore — Nathan

Mustafa Speaks — Theodore “Boss” Ramone

Bobbi Salvor Menuez — Paigyn Meester

Francesca Xuereb — Cheyenne

Production on Season 3 is now underway in Fort Worth, Texas.

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The Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace drama has become a major hit for Paramount+, and Thornton has previously said he sees a long-term future for the series.