Lauren Alaina and Maurices Partner to Give Back to Hometown Heroes

When Lauren Alaina had the opportunity to marry her headlining tour with giving back to her tour stop communities, she didn’t give it a second thought.

Partnering with the women’s retailer Maurices, Alaina has spent the last three months as the face of their Hometown Heroes sweepstakes. With each tour stop, Hometown Heroes allows the opportunity to spotlight women who go above and beyond in their communities.

“I love that Maurices literally stands for empowering women,” the singer shares with Taste of Country. “I see myself in these women. We all go through things, have setbacks, and anytime someone can give us a little bit of love…we all need love.”

The women who are recognized as Hometown Heroes are nominated online for their work in essential industries, including health care, emergency response, education and more. If they're selected, they receive tickets to one of Alaina's shows, a meet and greet with the singer and a shopping spree at Maurices.

While receiving a shopping spree is a dream, Alaina knows that what she’s getting to do far surpasses the materialistic aspect of things.

“It’s been even more rewarding because we’ve all felt disconnected for so long,” she says. “Hometown Heroes is just a perfect way to reward people who’ve been in a really vulnerable time — letting these women know we see them.”

For Alaina, celebrating women for what they do is deeply personal.

“My Aunt Kim has a very difficult life right now and is always so positive, bubbly,” she expresses.

As Alaina shared during her run on American Idol, her cousin, Holly, was her inspiration. Holly was diagnosed with a brain tumor in the late 2000s, and she was the one who encouraged her cousin to pursue singing.

Lauren shares that Holly had been cancer free for a while, but now her cancer has returned, leaving her Aunt Kim to carry more responsibilities.

“She’s a stay-at-home mom, literally, right now,” she says. “My Aunt Kim, around the clock, nurses Holly.”

As a way to bless her aunt, Alaina was able to nominate Kim in one of the markets.

“I see my Aunt Kim in all of these women,” Alaina shares. “I try to think about what my Aunt Kim would need and what would make her feel special. Getting to do that — everybody wins in that scenario.”

For Alaina, having Maurices also honor the military during the month of May with discounts continues to notch personal aspects of the singer’s life.

“My dad and many family members of mine are veterans, so it means so much to work with a brand that represents the right, deserving people so well,” she shares.

Running through May 18, Lauren and Maurices are looking for the ultimate Hometown Hero. That individual will receive two four-day passes to CMA Fest, travel and accommodations, as well as a shopping spree with the clothing retailer and more.

To nominate someone, visit the Hometown Heroes website.

