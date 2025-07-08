Lauren Alaina is a brand-new mom and is already experiencing some mom shaming online, but she won't stand for it.

Alaina posted an Instagram Story where she was washing her daughter, Beni Doll Arnold's baby bottles.

That's when a woman named Nancy commented and shamed her for not breastfeeding her child.

That sparked the "Road Less Traveled" singer to make a Reel just to clap back at Nancy.

Alaina pretends to talk to someone off camera and says, "Just because I posted a video of myself washing my daughter’s bottles does not give you the right to shame me and harass me and tell me that I should be breastfeeding my child when in reality I’m triple feeding my child."

Alaina explains that Beni has had trouble latching onto her breasts to feed, so she has been pumping breast milk, trying to breastfeed and using bottles all at the same time. She does not specify if it is formula or pumped breast milk in the bottles.

Get our free mobile app

Alaina continues to destroy negative Nancy's stance by saying, "My number one goal is to breastfeed her (Beni). So we've been seeing lactation specialists and feeding specialists to resolve the problem."

Alaina then calls out her online bully by name and has a staunch message for her: "Mind ya business, Nancy, you don't know me, and I don't know you, and let's keep it that way."

Alaina and her husband, Cam Arnold, married at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in downtown Nashville in February of 2024. They welcomed Beni into the world officially on June 11, 2025, at 8:44AM.

The singer has since released a song that she penned for her daughter, titled "Heaven Sent."

Country Stars Who Are Having Babies in 2025 The country music family is expanding in 2025. These country singers are all making space for new bundles of joy this year. Some are first-time parents, while others are already experts at this "parenting" thing, but every new arrival is sure to be equally sweet. Keep scrolling to see photos of all the stars who will become parents in 2025. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak