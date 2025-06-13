It was a (blended) family affair as LeAnn Rimes attended her stepson Jake Cibrian's high school graduation on Thursday (June 12) with her husband Eddie Cibrian and his ex-wife Brandi Glanville.

Jake is the son of Cibrian and Glanville.

The three were in attendance for the Agoura High School ceremony, and each of them shared a special message on social media to commemorate the momentous occasion.

"And the class of 2025 is off and running!" Cibrian writes. "Congrats my boy."

"And just like that it's Graduation Day!!! Glanville shares on her own page. "So proud of you."

"Class of 2025!" Rimes types. "Congrats to the best kid ever and the whole @agourahigh class of 2025! We love you Jake!!!!! YOU DID IT!!!"

The posts are filled with photos of the parents posing with the new grad, as well as video of him walking across the stage, receiving his diploma.

One clip shows Jake walking past his parents and giving a salute to his fans.

Who Is LeAnn Rimes' Husband?

Rimes and Cibrian have been married since April 22, 2011. The pair met on the set of the Lifetime movie Northern Lights in 2008.

Both were married at the time; Rimes to Dean Sheremet and Cibrian to Glanville.

Initially, they denied there was anything romantic that happened between them, but they have since admitted to having an affair during that time.

By 2009, they each called off their previous marriages and began dating. Two years later, they were married.

Although co-parenting has been tumultuous at times, Glanville spent Christmas with Cibrian and Rimes in 2024.

"What was I gonna go? Stay over here in my house, be lonely during Christmas or go be with, like, my beloved children and my in-laws who I'm obsessed with and love?" she shared on her Brandi Glanville Unfiltered podcast at the time.

"I can step in there and not give a f--k as long as everyone's happy and everyone's in one place and the kids are happy and we're having a good time and the food is good," she adds.

Cibrian and Glanville have another son, Mason, who is 22.

