LeAnn Rimes is continuing her celebration of love in all of its forms with her latest cover, of Lewis Capaldi's chart-topping hit "Someone You Loved."

Despite its sad nature, Rimes' "Someone You Loved" cover comes with a twist. She filmed the performance at an old-time photo studio in Gruene, Texas, and to make the most of the location, Rimes and her guitarist, Greg Hagan, even dressed the part. Both got dolled up in gaudy western costumes, paying homage to Capaldi's well-documented sense of humor.

"The [chorus] of “Someone You Loved” is epic!" Rimes says in a statement posted to her official Instagram account. "It’s such a beautiful song. Definitely one of my favorites that’s come out in the last few years. I adore Lewis Capaldi’s voice, but I adore his wacky sense of humor just as much."

Capaldi's "Someone You Loved" was a huge hit for the United Kingdom-born singer-songwriter. It topped multiple charts worldwide, including the United States' all-genre Billboard Hot 100. The song spent three non-consecutive weeks at the summit of that chart.

Rimes' cover of "Someone You Loved" is the latest in a series of pop song covers. The singer previously released her heartbreaking cover of Selena Gomez's No. 1 hit "Lose You to Love Me" along with a haunting version of Billie Eilish's "When the Party's Over."

Every Friday throughout the month of February, Rimes will be releasing a new cover as part of her "Love Sessions," which feature some of her favorite songs that capture love in various ways.