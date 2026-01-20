Lee Brice shared some great news about his dog Charlee on Tuesday morning (Jan. 20). She is home and safe, but not totally healthy.

One day after revealing that Charlee had escaped the family property sometime after New Year's, Brice filmed a video alongside his pup in which he thanked his one million followers for the kind words and active support in finding her.

"She's happy to be home. I'm so happy to have her home," he says with tears in his eyes.

It's possible Charlee traveled much further west than he initially believed. A Facebook post suggests she was picked up 60 miles from Nashville.

The Hip Dickson, TN Facebook group posted a photo update early Tuesday morning that showed a man named John Stan Wilson alongside Brice and his dog. At Wilson's Facebook page, he shares details that, if true, surely set Brice's mind at ease.

"(Charlee) was brought to Animal shelter Waverly last week by a young couple from Benton County that found her near Bucksnort," he shares. "Humphreys County Humane Society got her the emergency medical attention she needed ... Working to reunite tonight."

Brice had asked for help near Nashville, Franklin and Dickson, Tenn. All of these towns are well east of Bucksnort, a very small town in Hickman County.

"She’s not just a dog, she’s family. She’s pregnant, carrying those little pups, and every day that passes without her safe in our arms feels like a lifetime."

