Singer Lee Brice let fans know that his dog Charlee is missing, but the situation is even more heartbreaking.

Taking to social media, Brice shares that Charlee ran away two weeks ago, "and our hearts have been heavy ever since." Pictures show the black dog in a pair of family vehicles. Then there are others of her with two of his children.

"Charlee, if you’re out there, hang on, my pretty girl. Daddy’s coming for you," he writes.

What makes the situation more urgent is that Charlee is pregnant. While Brice didn't reveal when she may deliver, he did describe how the family is imagining her trying to fend for herself and her pups during a Tennessee cold snap.

"We’ve searched every back road, called every shelter, and prayed harder than we ever have," he writes.

Brice described a very large geographical area where Charlee could be. Fans were quick to suggest ways he could find her.

"You might hire a dog detective. Apparently that’s a thing, and they track lost dogs with dogs with good sniffers," suggests one follower on Facebook.

"Get a local drone operator to look for her," offers someone from Instagram. Actually, this suggestion came frequently. Some thought she could be bedded down, afraid to move if she's preparing to give birth.

One woman who says she lives near Dickson, Tenn., had seen a message of a found dog in the area. It's not clear if it's Brice's or even if the description matches but it's clear social media is coming together to share information.

"She’s not just a dog, she’s family. She’s pregnant, carrying those little pups, and every day that passes without her safe in our arms feels like a lifetime."

