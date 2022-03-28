Lee Brice will make more than 20 stops this summer on his just-announced Label Me Proud Tour, a cross-country trek that kicks off in Hampton Beach, N.H.

Michael Ray is joining Brice on tour, along with additional supporting act Jackson Dean. On one D.C. show in July, Tyler Farr and Tim Montana will appear on the lineup.

"Man, it feels good to announce this tour!" Brice gushes in a press release. "It's been a while since we've all been back out on the road and to have my good buddies, Michael Ray and Jackson Dean, join me is a blessing. Can't wait to be back in all these places with fans that are bar none the best ones out there!"

Brice's current single, "Soul," just cracked the Top 30 on Mediabase's country chart. An old-school, Motown-esque pivot from the singer's more hard-charging country side, the song follows four consecutive No. 1 hits for Brice.

Tickets for the Label Me Proud Tour go on sale to the general public on Friday (April 1), but members of Brice's fan club will have access to a special pre-sale beginning Tuesday (March 29). In addition to GA entry, fans have the option to purchase special VIP ticket packages which include the opportunity to meet Brice and Ray before the show.

After kicking off in June, the Label Me Proud Tour will keep rolling throughout the summer, wrapping Sept. 24 in Sugar Land, Texas.

Lee Brice's 2022 Label Me Proud Tour Dates:

June 2 -- Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Casino Ballroom*

June 3 -- Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

June 9 -- Kearney, Ne. @ Viaero Center*

June 11 -- Maryland Heights, Mo.@ Saint Louis Music Park*

June 16 -- Toledo, Ohio @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater**

June 17 -- Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum**

June 18 -- Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre**

July 8 -- Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem***

Aug. 11 -- Pensacola, Fla. @ Pensacola Bay Center*

Aug. 12 -- St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre*

Aug. 13 -- Boca Raton, Fla. @ Mizner Park Amphitheater*

Aug. 25 -- Huntington, W.Va. @ Mountain Health Arena*

Aug. 26 -- Johnson City, Tenn. @ Freedom Hall Civic Center*

Aug. 27 -- Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial*

Sept. 8 -- Charlottesville, Va. @ Ting Pavilion*

Sept. 9 -- Youngstown, Ohio @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre*

Sept. 10 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater*

Sept. 15 -- Cape Girardeau, Mo. @ Show Me Center*

Sept. 16 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion*

Sept. 17 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park*

Sept. 22 -- Jonesboro, Ark. @ First National Bank Arena*

Sept. 23 -- Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena*

Sept. 24 -- Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre*