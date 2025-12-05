Lee Brice's new song "Killed the Man" is an intense and immersive song about how his wife killed the man that he used to be to save the life of the man that he is now.

As the song continues to climb the country music charts, I chatted with Brice about it on Taste of Country Nights, where he told his truth about the track.

What's the Story Behind Lee Brice's "Killed the Man"?

"The story of it is just where I'm at in my life. You know when you got three kids and your wife and the whole thing, your priorities just change," Brice told me.

"There's an old stigma about me going out and partying too much back in the day."

Who Is Lee Brice's Wife?

Lee Brice's wife is Sara Brice. The two have been married since 2013.

Brice did not write the song himself. Michael Whitworth, Troy Cartwright and Jared Conrad co-wrote "Killed the Man," but once he heard the song, he felt like it fully embraced his past and current life situation, and that's what attracted him most to it.

Does Lee Brice Have Any Drinking Songs?

Brice did have a major hit with his song "Parking Lot Party" back in 2013, where he was drinking cold beer while partying it up with some fine people.

He claimed he had 14 of the 24-pack of beers in the lyrics, so that checks out.

But as Brice continues to gracefully age into his new self and settle into truly being a family man, he welcomes that change with open arms, saying "Truly, things just do change, your priorities. That's why the song resonated with me."

As for the credit Brice gives to his wife for saving his life, he says, "This man is still alive today, probably, much less a better man" because of her.

Does Lee Brice Have a New Album Out?

Lee Brice has a new album coming called You, Me and My Guitar, which is slated for a March 2026 release.

