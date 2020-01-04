Lindsay Ell can do it all: write, play several instruments, perform and produce.

This Canadian artist began playing piano at age six before moving to the guitar at age eight, and these days, she's a master. At age 10, she began to write her own music before gravitating toward bluegrass, country and blues.

Ell met her mentor, Randy Bachman, at age 13, when she began to heavily study the guitar. She soon became a guitarist who can rival the best of them, and keep up with both country artists and musicians from other genres. Ell studied business at the University of Calgary and music at the Berklee College of Music, all while pursuing her career.

Ell's first official single, "Trippin' on Us," which she released in December of 2013, was the most added song in country music radio in her home country of Canada and the United States when it first dropped. She later signed with Broken Bow Records' Stoney Creek Records, and released her debut full-length album, The Project, in August of 2017. That record debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Country Album Sales chart.

Ell has worked and recorded with Brantley Gilbert, Keith Urban, the Vamps, Bobby Bones, Paul Brandt and Tim Hicks, to name a few, and her musicianship transcends genres. Her Top 5 songs give consideration to radio success, fan impressions, concert reactions and Taste of Country staff opinions.