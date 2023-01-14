REPORT: Lisa Marie Presley Was Brain Dead, Heart Stopped Second Time After Family Signed DNR

According to a new report, Lisa Marie Presley died after her heart stopped a second time on Thursday (Jan. 12) — and her family had signed a DNR (do not resuscitate) order because she had been pronounced brain dead.

TMZ reports that Presley's family had ordered doctors not to try to revive her if she flatlined again, attributing the new information to "sources with direct knowledge."

TMZ was first to report that the 54-year-old only child of rock icon Elvis Presley had suffered full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, Calif. Paramedics who responded to the call were able to regain a pulse before they rushed her to the hospital, where she was placed on life support in a medically induced coma.

According to TMZ's new reporting on Saturday (Jan. 14), Presley was pronounced brain dead after arriving at the hospital, and her family made the decision not to revive her due to her "hopeless condition."

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, shared the news of her death later in the day.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she said in a statement to People. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known."

"We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss," Priscilla added. "Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Lisa Marie Presley had four children: Riley Keough, 33, twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 14, and a son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at the age of 27 in 2020.

In a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, a representative for Riley Keough revealed that Presley will be laid to rest at her childhood home, Graceland.

“Lisa Marie’s final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," the statement reads.

Lisa Marie Presley Through the Years Take a look back at the memorable moments from throughout Lisa Marie Presley's life and career. She died on Jan. 12, 2023 at the age of 54.

Rarely Seen Pictures of Elvis With Lisa Marie Presley Lisa Marie Presley was nine years old when her father Elvis Presley died in 1977. This gallery of rarely seen family pictures shows how fond the rock n' roll legend was of his little girl.

On Jan. 12, 54-year-old Lisa Marie Presley died after going into cardiac arrest. Like her father, she leaves behind a young family.