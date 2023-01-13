Nicolas Cage Tributes Late Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley: ‘I Am Heartbroken’

Nicolas Cage was among the many fans, friends and celebrities who shared their thoughts and memories of Lisa Marie Presley after the news of her death on Thursday (Jan. 12). The actor, who was married to Presley from 2002-2004, released a statement saying he is "heartbroken" by the tragic news.

Presley died at the age of 54 on Thursday, just hours after TMZ broke the news that she had suffered "full" cardiac arrest at her home in Calababas, Calif., on Thursday morning. Paramedics responded to the call, and they administered CPR and were able to get a pulse before transporting Presley to the hospital.

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, shared the news of her death later in the day.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she said in a statement to People. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known."

"We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss," Priscilla added. "Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Cage was Presley's third husband.

“This is devastating news," he says in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter. "Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”

Presley's son Benjamin Keough, from her first marriage to musician Danny Keough, died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27. She had three other children: Riley Keough, 33, and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 14.

Lisa Marie Presley was the only child of rock icon Elvis Presley. Her famous father died of a heart attack in 1977 at the age of 42 that was reportedly brought on by abusing prescription drugs.

Lisa Marie Presley admitted her own battle with prescription drugs in 2019, when she wrote the forward to a book titled the United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain. She revealed that she'd become addicted when she was prescribed opioids and painkillers after giving birth to her twin girls in 2008.

Lisa Marie Presley Through the Years Take a look back at the memorable moments from throughout Lisa Marie Presley's life and career. She died on Jan. 12, 2023 at the age of 54.