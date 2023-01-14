Tom Hanks + Rita Wilson React to Lisa Marie Presley’s Death: ‘Our Hearts Are Broken’

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have issued statements following the death of Lisa Marie Presley this week. Hanks, who starred in the 2022 Elvis movie in the role of Colonel Tom Parker, shared a photo of Presley on Instagram and a short statement expressing his and Wilson's grief over her death.

"We are heartbroken over the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. Absolutely broken," he writes.

Wilson shared her own tribute to Presley on social media, posting photos from their time together promoting the Elvis movie with Priscilla Presley and other family and cast members, including Austin Butler, who played Elvis. Wilson also shared a heartfelt caption about Presley, commenting on her "honest," "direct" and "vulnerable" nature.

"Our hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passing of Lisa Marie Presley tonight," Wilson writes alongside the photos. "Tom and I had spent some time with the family during the Elvis movie promotional tour. Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie. She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad."

"She had her gorgeous daughters Finley and Harper with her who made us all laugh," Wilson continues. "She privately showed us her home, Graceland, and she made it feel like home to us. She was so gracious to us, Austin, Baz [Luhrmann] and guests."

Wilson also praised Presley's musicianship, saying she had "a sultry voice, a power and tenderness." She then sent love to the Presley family, including Lisa Marie's children Riley, Harper and Finley, and her mother, Priscilla Presley. Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin, died by suicide in 2020, and Wilson called the losses "too much."

"A mother should never have to lose a child," she writes. "Lisa Marie lost her precious son Benjamin, Priscilla loses her only daughter. It’s too much. Sending love to the family, prayers for peace and strength. Love, Rita and Tom."

Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died Thursday evening (Jan. 12) after suffering a "full" cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, Calif., earlier that day. TMZ initially reported the news of her hospitalization, and Priscilla Presley later confirmed her death in a statement to People. Presley was 54 years old.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla says in her statement. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known."

"We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss," she adds. "Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

In a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, a representative for Presley's daughter, actress Riley Keough, shares that her mother will be laid to rest at her childhood home, Graceland.

“Lisa Marie’s final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," the rep states.

