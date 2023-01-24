Lisa Marie Presley Became a Grandmother to a Baby Girl Last Year

Before Lisa Marie Presley died, she stepped into a new role when she became a grandmother in 2022. The news was revealed during her public memorial service on Jan. 22 as Ben Smith-Petersen read a letter his wife, Riley Keough, wrote to her late mother.

"Thank you for showing me that love is the most important things in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," he read.

Although details about Keough's daughter have not been revealed, TMZ shared photos of the couple returning home after the funeral with the infant in tow. It's the pair's first child, the first grandchild of Lisa Marie, and the first great-grandchild of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

Keough's letter to her late mother was heartbreaking, as she recalled many of her early childhood memories.

"I remember everything," she wrote. "I remember you giving me baths as a baby and I remember you driving me in my car seat listening to Aretha Franklin. I remember the way you would cuddle me and when I'd come into your bed at night, and the way you smelled. I remember you taking me for ice cream after school in Florida. I remember you singing me and my brother lullabies at night and how you would lay with us until we fell asleep."

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, 2023 after going into cardiac arrest. She was laid to rest at Graceland next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died at the age of 27 in 2020. She is survived by her mother Priscilla, her brother Navarone Garcia, daughter RIley and twin girls Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, as well as her granddaughter.