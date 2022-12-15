CBS will air the heartwarming holiday special, A Home for the Holidays, for the 24th year in 2022. The program aims to raise awareness for adoption from foster care, and 2022's lineup is star-studded.

Little Big Town, Faith Hill, Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani are among the artists who will take the stage. Andy Grammer, Jennifer Hudson, Mariah Carey, and David Foster and Kat McPhee will also perform, while Gloria Estefan hosts.

Ahead of the previously recorded broadcast airing, CBS has shared a sneak peek of Little Big Town's performance, with Kimberly Schlapman recounting her own adoption story. She and her husband Stephen had a daughter in 2007 named Daisy. In 2016, they adopted another daughter named Dolly.

The band will perform their song "Rich Man" during the special.

A Home for the Holidays was started by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, and it's a partnership with the Children's Action Network. The goal is to "build awareness of the thousands of children who are waiting to be adopted from foster care." The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption reports there are currently more than 400,000 children in foster care in the United States alone, and more than 115,000 of them are available for adoption.

In addition to these musical performances, A Home for the Holidays will feature the adoption stories of several families. The special is set to air on CBS on Friday (Dec. 23) at 8PM ET. It will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.