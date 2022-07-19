Little Big Town are ready to start their next musical chapter. On Tuesday (July 19), the country quartet announced their next studio album, Mr. Sun, which is due out in September.

The project will feature previously-released tracks like "Hell Yeah," the group's current single, and "All Summer."

Still, there's plenty of new music that fans haven't heard yet: LBT revealed the full, 16-song tracklist for Mr. Sun, including one, "Rich Man," that will be out on Friday (July 22).

The group's Jimi Westbrook wrote "Rich Man" solo, and at least one Little Big Town bandmate had a hand in writing all but three songs on the tracklist of Mr. Sun. The band also self-produced the album, and in a press release, they explain that the uncertainty and shutdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic led them to a brand new kind of creative process as they worked on Mr. Sun.

"This album has a special feel to it," acknowledges group member Phillip Sweet. "We have collectively been through an unprecedented period making this album, Life is short; we are here to live it with the ones around us, loving them and ourselves the best we can. All the while, thankful for another turn around the sun."

Despite the unique circumstances that set the stage for the new record, LBT also say that this album feels like a natural progression from their last record, 2020's Nightfall.

"Mr. Sun is intentionally an emotional record that holds hands well with our last album, Nightfall," says the group's Karen Fairchild. "Mr. Sun is focused on better days ahead, the value of friendships and family. It touches on heartbreak and letting go, but it's full of sunshine and joy."

Little Big Town's next album will be out on Sept. 16.

Pre-order for Mr. Sun is available now, and fans can also choose to pick up a limited-edition, web-store only edition of tangerine vinyl that includes an 11"x11" art card and is hand-signed by the band. Also available is a hand-signed CD option with a 4"x4" art card. The album is also available on baby blue vinyl, and Barnes & Noble will have an exclusive sky blue vinyl version, too.

Little Big Town's Mr. Sun Tracklist:

1. "All Summer" (Karen Fairchild, Sara Buxton, Madi Diaz, Ashley Ray, Savana Santos, Alysa Vanderheym)

2. "Better Love" (Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, Tofer Brown, Audra Mae)

3. "Hell Yeah" (Phillip Sweet, Jimi Westbrook, Corey Crowder, Tyler Hubbard)

4. "Mr. Sun" (Sarah Buxton, Daniel Tashian)

5. "Three Whiskeys and the Truth" (Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)

6. "One More Song" (Tofer Brown, Sean McConnell)

7. "Heaven Had a Dance Floor" (Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Jimi Westbrook, Cary Barlowe, Jesse Frasure)

8. "Gold" (Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, Trent Dabbs, Luke Dick)

9. "Rich Man" (Jimi Westbrook)

10. "God Fearing Gypsies" (Karen Fairchild, Nicolette Hayford, Ashley Ray)

11. "Different Without You" (Corey Crowder, Jared Mullins, Steven Lee Olsen, Jordan Schmidt)

12. "Whiskey Colored Eyes" (Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, Jimi Westbrook, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

13. "Song Back" (Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, Todd Clark, Sara Haze, Jason Saenz)

14. "Something Strong" (Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)

15. "Last Day on Earth" (Karen Fairchild, Trent Dabbs, Tommy English)

16. "Friends of Mine" (Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, Jimi Westbrook, Foy Vance)