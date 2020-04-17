Little Big Town were among the stars who took part in ABC's The Disney Family Singalong on Thursday night (April 16), and their children joined in for a heartwarming at-home performance of "A Spoonful of Sugar" from Mary Poppins.

The award-winning country vocal harmony group recorded their parts separately from their respective kitchens, which then blended together through a split screen edit. Kimberly Schlapman begins the performance from her cozy, homey kitchen in the video above, introducing the song with a spirited spoken-word bit before launching into the first verse.

Married couple Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook are next up, singing the chorus from their gleaming white, sleekly modern kitchen, and they hand off to Phillip Sweet, who sings with a dramatic flourish from his richly-hued kitchen as the camera cuts back to Westbrook, now dancing around to the light-hearted song as his wife laughs.

The second hafd of the song features adorable guest appearances from Schlapman's daughters, Dolly Grace and Daisy Pearl, along with Fairchild and Westbrook's son, Elijah Dylan, and Sweet's daughter, Penelopi Jane. The kids each take a vocal spotlight as part of the fun performance, which shows off a very different side to Little Big Town compared to the group's often dramatic recorded output.

The Disney Family Singalong also featured an appearance from Thomas Rhett, whose daughters joined him to sing "Do You Want to Build a Snowman" from Frozen. Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Michael Buble, Kristin Chenoweth and others also performed in the Disney special, which Ryan Seacrest hosted.



The Disney Family Singalong also reunited the cast of High School Musical as Zac Efron, Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens joined together from their respective homes to sing “We’re All in This Together” from the 2006 Disney smash.

“If there’s something that we’ve all learned in the past few weeks, it’s to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories or music,” ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said in a statement to People. “We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone’s home in a way that only the magic of Disney can.”