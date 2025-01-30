Most would agree that keeping a secret from the world — even if only for a few days — is pretty darn difficult.

But Kimberly Schlapman from Little Big Town has been keeping a secret for 18 years, and it's one about her own marriage!

Schlapman was a guest on Today With Jenna & Friends, where she spilled the beans to host Jenna Bush Hager.

She was asked if she'd ever had a wild night while on vacation, almost as if she was being set up for her response. After pausing for a second to gather her thoughts, the LBT star confessed that she did indeed have a crazy night on vacation about 18 years ago.

In a move that would surely aggravate her parents and other elders, Schlapman admits that before she and Stephen Schlapman were slated to get married at their wedding in front of their friends and family, they secretly eloped while on vacation in 2006.

Only four people in the whole world knew that they eloped in Vegas in 2006, Schlapman says, but she thought now was the perfect time to spill the beans to the world.

In 2006, Little Big Town had released two albums and three singles to country radio already. So, they were establishing themselves in the genre, but certainly weren't as high-profile as they are today.

So, it was probably a big easier for Schlapman and her now-husband to sneak into the wedding chapel without anyone recognizing her.

In 2025, Stephen and Kimberly have two daughters together and remain happily married.