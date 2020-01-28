Little Big Town isn't daydreaming. The country music supergroup has notched another No. 1 album to their already successful discography, as their latest release Nightfall debuts on top of Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, according to a press release.

This latest feat means that the band has earned its fourth No. 1 album on the chart. Previously, the group has topped the chart with hit albums: The Reason Why, Tornado and The Breaker.

Little Big Town also reached the top 10 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart with A Place to Land and Pain Killer.

Nightfall was released on Jan. 17 and instantly had praise from both fans and critics alike, with accolades going to the group's famous harmonizes and captivating, detailed lyrics.

"The Daughters," an empowering song featured on Nightfall, earned the foursome a Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. While the group would later go on to lose the award to Dan + Shay's massive crossover single "Speechless," it marked another impressive achievement for the group. "The Daughters" became Little Big Town's 14th Grammy nomination.

The foursome have already hit the road to promote Nightfall with a tour of the same name. The first dates of the tour included a full album showcase at New York’s prestigious Carnegie Hall. Little Big Town followed that performance with a two-night sold-out stop at NYC's famed Apollo Theatre.

Little Big Town will be stopping by several talk shows this week, with their first appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Jan. 29. This appearance will be followed by one on LIVE! with Kelly & Ryan on Jan. 31.

Tickets for Little Big Town's The Nightfall Tour can be found on the group's official website.