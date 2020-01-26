Dan + Shay are officially repeat Grammy Award winners for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. The pair took home the prize at the 2020 Grammy Awards for their song "Speechless."

The duo were visibly emotional for the win, with Dan Smyers thanking his wife, who was in attendance, for being his muse, and Shay Mooney sending love back to his wife, who is in Nashville and pregnant with their second child.

Smyers and Mooney co-wrote the song with Jordan Reynolds and Laura Veltz. Smyers also co-produced the song with Scott Hendricks.

"Speechless" first appeared on their self-titled third album, released in 2018. The song topped both the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts and peaked at No. 24 on the all-genre Hot 100 chart. One of the duo's most popular songs to date, it immediately followed the crossover success of their 2019 Grammy Award-winning song "Tequila."

In mid-2019, Dan + Shay released a version of "Speechless" featuring Tori Kelly. The music video also gained plenty of love when it first came out in 2018. It featured intimate looks at both Dan and Shay's 2017 weddings and has amassed nearly 80 million views on YouTube alone.

"Speechless" was also nominated for Best Country Song, an award that went to Tanya Tucker earlier in the day.

Dan + Shay are currently on their first headlining arena tour. Their current single "10,000 Hours" features Justin Bieber and quickly became the duo's most popular song, smashing their previous streaming records with more than 30 million streams in the first week and debuting at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

