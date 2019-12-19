Little Big Town’s ‘Over Drinking’ Video Is Totally Retro

Little Big Town's "Over Drinking" video is totally '70s. The new music video stars actor Michelle Monaghan (known for her roles in the movies Gone Baby Gone, Source Code, Patriots Day and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, among others), as a character who calls off her romantic relationship with her boss.

The relationship in question ends when Monaghan's character is seen dancing with a male patron in a bar. Her romantic partner confronts her, and it is revealed that he was stealing money from a jar she had stashed away in her locker. The video ends with Monaghan's character riding a mechanical bull to get back at her partner; she is celebrated by the crowd afterward, having stayed on the entire time.

The "Over Drinking" video's scenes are packed with '70s nostalgia, including a huge disco ball, fringed clothing and the previously mentioned mechanical bull. Press play above to watch it.

Little Big Town's music video was directed by Stephen and Alexa Kinigopoulos, a brother-sister directing duo. The clip was filmed at Silverados Dance Hall & Saloon, which is located in Goodlettsville, Tenn.

"Over Drinking" was written by Jesse Frasure, Cary Barlowe, Hillary Lindsey, Ashley Gorley and Steph Jones. The song comes from Little Big Town's upcoming album Nightfall, which is "cinematic," according to group member Karen Fairchild.

Nightfall is set for a Jan. 17 release and will be the group's first album since 2017's The Breaker. That project houses the hits "When Someone Stops Loving You," "Happy People" and the Taylor Swift-penned "Better Man."

