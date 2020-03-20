Little Big Town have pressed pause on their 2020 Nightfall Tour, rescheduling the dates for later in the year amid the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The award-winning country vocal group shared the news in a press release on Friday afternoon (March 20), revealing new dates beginning in August that will replace the remaining dates of the Nightfall Tour, which began in January and was slated to run through May 2.

“This tour means everything to us, but amid the health concerns surrounding our country, we feel like the only thing to do to protect the health of our fans, band, crew, and families is to postpone the upcoming spring shows,” the band states.

“We are already counting down the weeks to be back out there with you all, celebrating life, love, music, and health with a new and different appreciation. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for all rescheduled dates. Stay safe and healthy and try to enjoy this unexpected time to spend with your loved ones.”

Little Big Town released their Nightfall album on Jan. 17, and the lead single "Over Drinking," is currently at country radio.

It's just one of an enormous number of tours that have been postponed or entirely canceled as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc in business and financial markets all over the world. Also on Friday afternoon, Zac Brown Band announced they would cancel all of their remaining shows for 2020.

There are more than 16,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States as of Friday, resulting in 223 deaths so far, according to the World Health Organization.

Little Big Town, 2020 Nightfall Tour Rescheduled Dates:

Aug. 8-10 -- Denver, Colo. @ The Paramount Theater

Sept. 24 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 1 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Fox Theater

Oct. 22-23 -- Chicago, Ill. @ The Chicago Theater

Jan. 7 -- Portland, Ore. @ Keller Auditorium

Jan. 8-9 -- Seattle, Wash. @ The Paramount Theater

Jan. 15-16 -- Oakland, Calif. @ The Fox Theater

Jan. 22-23 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Eccles Theater