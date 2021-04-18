Little Big Town gave a truly exhilarating performance at the end of the 2021 ACM Awards on Sunday night (April 18), despite the fact that they were a man down.

The country music foursome appeared on Broadway in downtown Nashville as a vocal trio to sing "Wine, Beer, Whiskey" — fellow member Phillip Sweet is fighting COVID-19, announced earlier this week.

In color-coordinated outfits with lots of sparkle, they shimmied down a rain-drenched Broadway, singing in perfect harmony. To add to the performance, they did a shoutout to their missing bandmate, Sweet, who was there in unique form: A cardboard cutout.

"Wine, Beer, Whiskey" is LBT's third single from the group's 2020 Nightfall album. Band members Karen Fairchild, Kimberley Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook and Sweet co-wrote the track alongside Tofer Brown and Sean McConnell.

The members of LBT broke the news of Sweet's illness during an interview earlier in the week in the run-up to the awards ceremony.

"He's doing okay, but he won't be able to be on the show with us," Fairchild told Taste of Country Nights. "He's not feeling great, but he's doing okay."

Fairchild says she had COVID-like symptoms in March of 2020 that she believes may have been misdiagnosed as the flu, and Schlapman also tested positive for COVID-19 last fall.

Little Big Town were nominated for Group of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards, which aired live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+. Sign up for the streaming service here.

2021 ACM Awards Show Photos: The 2021 ACM Awards took place in Nashville on Sunday night (April 18). Luke Bryan was crowned Entertainer of the Year, while Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris were named Male and Female Artist of the Year, respectively.

The three-hour show was also packed with performances from Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Little Big Town and many more. Artists were at the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe, as well as on Lower Broadway, at the Station Inn and along the Nashville riverfront.

Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton co-hosted the show.

The best dressed on the 2021 ACM Awards red carpet brought color — lots of color — for an awards show that promises to be a celebration. Photos show stars like Carly Pearce, Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Young, Kane Brown and more wearing the hottest and often most expensive designer outfits, or suits they designed themselves, in the case of Jimmie Allen.

Check out a full gallery of country music's hottest stars on the ACM Awards red carpet. Who do you think is best dressed and worst dressed?

The 2021 ACM Awards took place at the Bluebird Cafe, Grand Ole Opry and Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Sunday (April 18).



