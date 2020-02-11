Loretta Lynn Urges Everyone to ‘Keep It Country’ After ‘Country Music Is Dead’ Controversy

Loretta Lynn is not one to back down, and she's doubling down on remarks she made recently that drew headlines when she said country music is dead.

"I’m still getting lots of chatter about my thoughts last week on the state of country music," the 87-year-old country icon writes on Instagram. "I’ve loved hearing from all my fans and so many of the other artists. Let’s keep it country, y’all."

She's posting in response to comments she made to Martina McBride in a recent interview on McBride's podcast, Vocal Point With Martina McBride.

“They’ve already let it [die],” Lynn told McBride about the current state of country music. “I think it’s dead. I think it’s a shame. I think it’s a shame to let a type of music die. I don’t care what any kind of music it is. Rock, country, whatever. I think it’s a shame to let it die, and I’m here to start feeding it.”

When McBride remarked that Lynn seemed "mad," Lynn replied, “Yeah. I’m getting mad about it. I am. Because it’s ridiculous.”

Lynn is one of the most important and influential singer-songwriters in the history of country music. She released her debut single, "I'm a Honky Tonk Girl," in 1960, and landed her first No. 1 hit, "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin on Your Mind)" in 1967. She has placed 16 No. 1 hits over the years.

Lynn is still active in music despite a series of health obstacles in recent years. She suffered a stroke in May of 2017, and broke her hip in January of 2018. Lynn delayed the release of her latest album, Wouldn't It Be Great, due to her health, but finally released it in September of 2018. The legend was feeling well enough to appear live at her 87th birthday concert in April of 2019, singing "Coal Miner's Daughter" with a group of all-star guests.

