Faith-Based Book Written by Loretta Lynn to Be Released Posthumously

A new book penned by Loretta Lynn is set for posthumous release this month. Titled A Song & a Prayer, the book was written by Lynn before her death in 2022, alongside co-author, songwriter and ordained minister Dr. Kim McLean.

The book is a faith-based collection of prayers and song lyrics inspired by Lynn's songwriting sessions with McLean. Lynn's daughter, Patsy Lynn Russell, shared a statement about the book's release.

"Originally slated to come out in December, mom worked all summer to complete this book," she explains. "It was so important to her because she had never devoted an entire book to her faith. Mom was always open about her faith but it was a deeply personal matter to her, one in which we knew at the core was the most important thing in her life. Her passing has made this project all the more special to us and we know her fans will feel the same way."

McLean shared more insight into the forthcoming release, saying the book is full of the important statements that Lynn felt were necessary to share with the world.

"My writing sessions with Loretta were inspired by our friendship and faith," McLean notes. "She always told me we need to 'write it the way we say it,' and these are the things she felt were important to say. It is a capstone project, and a culmination of her wholehearted, unapologetic love of God, of people, and of life."

"This book came about so naturally," McLean continues. "Loretta said this project was special to her, and I’m honored to be her collaborator and friend. She was such an inspiration."

Lynn's A Song & a Prayer will be available via retailers from Worthy Books on May 23.