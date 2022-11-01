Loretta Lynn couldn't leave without saying goodbye. On Sunday night (Oct. 30), her fans got to hear how much she appreciate every single one of them.

CMT's Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & the Music of Loretta Lynn featured more than a dozen country performers paying tribute to Lynn. George Strait, Alan Jackson, Keith Urban, Jack White and Little Big Town were just a few who sang her songs, or songs that fit the occasion. Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton, Miranda Lambert and more shared special messages.

Video from CMT also finds Lynn speaking to her friends and fans, although she makes it clear those two words were interchangeable. You can hear portions of the short video and find the full text below.

To my friends, thank you for giving me such a great life. I have never taken it or you for granted. Because of you, my kids didn't have to grow up poor the way I did. As a mother, I didn't have to go to bed heartbroken. What you gave to me allowed me to give them a better life. I hope you know what a gift that is. I have shared my story so many times, through my songs, through my books, through my movie. I have tried to give back to you as much as I could, even though I know I can't. I can never repay you for the life and the love that you have given to me. Thank you. I've traveled all over the world, but I've never got to see much, that is except for you my fans, my friends. I want you to know that I've saw and I remember every one of you. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you, Your friend,

Loretta Lynn.

Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & the Music of Loretta Lynn will show as an encore on Nov. 2 at 8PM ET and Nov. 6 at 11AM ET.

Lynn died at age 90 on Oct. 4.

