Loretta Lynn’s Husband Doo to Receive a Posthumous Military Honor

Oliver "Doolittle" Lynn Jr., who is the late husband of Loretta Lynn, will be recognized for his military service during World War II in a ceremony set to be held this week.

Lynn's team celebrated Doolittle — known affectionately as "Doo" — on social media, sharing two photos of Doo as a young man and a third of him with his country music legend wife.

They also shared that Lynn's granddaughter Beth will be on hand during the WWII Ranger Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony this week in Washington, D.C., where Doo will be among the World War II soldiers being honored.

"He was a WWII Ranger in E Company, 5th Ranger Battalion and will be one of the soldiers honored during the ceremony," the post's caption reads. "... We're so proud of his service and thankful he's being honored with this award!"

Doo died in 1996 at 69 years old, and he and Lynn had been married for 48 years at the time of his death. She died at the age of 90 in October 2022.

During her lifetime, Lynn spoke about how proud she was of her husband's military service. On Veteran's Day in 2020, she shared a photo of 17-year-old Doo in his uniform, as part of a post that also celebrated two more veterans in her family: Her sons Jack and Ernie.

"I always thought my boys looked so handsome in their uniforms. I was so proud of them for serving," Lynn wrote in that post. "I've always loved our Veterans. Thanks to all you men and women out there who have served our nation. We are grateful!"

According to GovTrack.Us., the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony will be held on Thursday (June 26) at Emancipation Hall in the Capitol Visitor Center in Washington, D.C.

The Congressional Gold Medal will be presented collectively to the United States Army Rangers Veterans of World War II.