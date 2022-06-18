A Nashville-area mansion that previously belonged to both Loretta Lynn and Jake Owen has gone on the market for $2.1 million, and pictures show a luxurious residence that is fit for any of country music's biggest stars.

The 3-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 5,679-square-foot residence in an affluent rural community outside of Nashville cuts an impressive figure, looking a bit like a rural castle with its imposing stone exterior and lush landscaping.

The luxurious house sits on more than 7 acres of lushly wooded grounds, and it looks almost English with its angular exterior, carefully sculpted landscaping and oversized driveway and parking pad, juxtaposed with a manicured lawn. The exterior of the lavish residence also features a stone firepit, paths off into the woods, a stone sitting area with a bar and spectacular views of the surrounding forest and more.

The property is fully fenced and accessible only via a security gate, tucked into an out-of-the-way neighborhood that is completely rural, but only 30 minutes way from downtown Nashville by car.

The interior of the mansion is just as lavish, highlighted by a two-story great room, a chef's kitchen and more. The main floor master suite steps into a massive tile shower and walk-in closet, while the secondary bedrooms on the second floor are all well-appointed. The house features all high-end finishes, custom lighting fixtures and woodwork, with exposed beams and wood ceilings throughout, as well as sliding barn doors between rooms.

There's also a play space, a formal study, a hobby or craft room, an office, a gym and a fully equipped recording studio, as well as an oversized garage and an elevator.

Lynn sold the house to Owen in 2012, and she currently lives in another house in the same rural community just miles from her former residence. Owen sold the house in late 2017 after buying a piece of property a few miles away, where he built his dream house. The country singer lived in a tiny home on his property while construction was underway, and his massive barn-themed mansion appears in the video for his song, "Made for You."

The $2.1 million price tag for Lynn and Owen's former home breaks down to $11,277 per month and $370 per square foot, according to online real estate listings. Lara Kirby at Village Real Estate holds the listing on the luxury property.

Thomas Rhett is a nearby neighbor, and the area is also home to a number of other prominent Nashville artists, songwriters, producers and music business executives.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Loretta Lynn and Jake Owen's former Tennessee residence.