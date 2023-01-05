Loretta Lynn's luxurious home in a small rural community outside Nashville has sold for just under $800,000, just three months after the iconic country singer's death at the age of 90.

Lynn's former 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a small town just west of Music City went up for sale for $799,000 earlier in 2022, and according to its listing, the house was "finished to a T."

The most recent update to the listing shows it sold for $799K on Dec. 30.

The Country Music Hall of Famer's lavishly well-appointed home enters into a large foyer that features a sweeping staircase. The formal, yet homey residence also includes a formal dining room and living room, as well as a den with mahogany walls and a fireplace.

The kitchen boasts granite countertops and custom cabinets, and there's also a sunroom and a bonus room. The house features hardwood flooring, tile and carpet, as well as a central vacuum.

There's a fenced yard, and the house also has an oversized garage and an aggregate driveway large enough to park ten cars. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, with more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access.

Lynn's former rural retreat went up for sale when she moved back to her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She died at her longtime home on Oct. 4, 2022.

The country icon previously owned a lavish mansion in the same rural community as her now-sold home, which a number of musicians, songwriters, producers and other Nashville music business figures also call home. Thomas Rhett and Jake Owen also own property nearby; in fact, Lynn sold her former mansion to Owen, who turned around and sold it a few years later before building his current home.

Cheryl Ewing with Fridrich & Clark held the listing on Lynn's gorgeous rural retreat. Scroll through the photos below to see inside the home, and keep on scrolling to see inside two of Lynn's former homes in the Nashville area.

