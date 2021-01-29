Loretta Lynn is looking back on the 50 years since the release of her iconic hit "Coal Miner's Daughter" in a new PBS documentary.

Loretta Lynn: My Story in My Words finds Lynn reflecting on the 1971 song that made her a music icon and spawned an Academy Award-winning film of the same name, telling the story through a combination of past and present interviews. The film also chronicles Lynn's journey, from the start of her career to her current status as a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, and spotlights other hit songs such as "You Ain't Woman Enough," "Don't Come Home a'Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)" and "Fist City."

Additionally, Loretta Lynn: My Story in My Words features classic performances from throughout Lynn's multi-decade career. It's set to premiere on PBS on Feb. 27, about three weeks ahead of the release of the singer's 50th solo studio album, Still Woman Enough.

Lynn's forthcoming new album features new recordings of classics from her catalog, including her debut single, "I'm a Honky Tonk Girl," and a recitation of "Coal Miner's Daughter." She's joining forces with modern-day contemporaries Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Tanya Tucker and Margo Price on a series of tracks as well: Underwood and McEntire collaborate with the legendary singer on the record's title track, while Tucker lends her voice to "You Ain't Woman Enough," and Price appears on "One's on the Way." Lynn also nods to the women who came before, such as Mother Maybelle Carter, with a cover of the Carter Family's "Keep on the Sunny Side."

"I am just so thankful to have some of my friends join me on my new album. We girl singers gotta stick together," Lynn says in a press release. "It's amazing how much has happened in the 50 years since "Coal Miner's Daughter" first came out, and I'm extremely grateful to be given a part to play in the history of American music."

Still Woman Enough will be released on March 19.