Dolly Parton Sound-Alike Goes Viral After L.A. Wildfire Evacuation

Not even a deadly wildfire and an evacuation could stop one L.A.-based singer-songwriter from submitting her audition tape to play the role of Dolly Parton in a Broadway musical.

Last year, Parton announced a casting call for a musical about her life. Haley Spence Brown — who is one-half of country duo The Doohickies — was planning to audition for the role of Dolly, but those plans hit a bump in the road after a string of devastating fires broke out in the L.A. area last week.

But Brown wasn't about to lose out on her chance to be in Parton's musical.

She didn't take much of her recording or filming equipment when she evacuated her home, but the singer did bring her acoustic guitar. Even more importantly, she brought her voice, which bears a jaw-dropping similarity to Parton's. Watch the video below to hear the resemblance for yourself:

"Dolly's gotten me through some really, really hard times and she's doing it again today," Brown says at the beginning of the clip, which has since gone viral on TikTok.

"...I didn't bring a microphone, so instead, you're getting the rag-tag version," she says in a shockingly good impression of Parton's voice, "which kinda feels a little bit like Dolly's start."

She then goes on to perform a rendition of Parton's "Wildflowers," which appeared on the singer's 1987 Trio album with Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris.

That particular song — about resilience and finding ways to grow where you're planted — is an especially poignant choice in light of the L.A. fires and all the people that have been injured, killed or displaced as a result of the catastrophe.

"This particular song has gotten me through some rough times, and I hope it can distract you for a minute," Brown noted. "Dolly is a helper and remains positive in the face of tragedy."

In the comments section, fans praised Brown's authentic delivery of this beloved Parton hit.

"#SearchForDolly can stop right here," one commenter wrote.

"This is the one!! No gimmicks or costumes or makeup just raw talent," another added.

At the end of the clip, Brown proved that she's a multi-faceted talent, throwing a little of yodeling out to make her audition stand out. "I can also play fiddle and I can play banjo, but you'll have to call me back to hear that," she concluded.