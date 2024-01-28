Here’s Why Dolly Parton Wants to Hold a Look-a-Like Contest

If you bear a striking resemblance to Dolly Parton -- from any era of her career -- the country legend just might want to cast you in a Broadway musical about her life.

That's right: Parton's currently at work on adapting her life into a musical, she revealed to People. "Going on Broadway and opening my show on Broadway, that's been a biggie [goal] in my mind for many, many years," she explains. "That'd be the one I want to make certain I get done while I'm still kicking, while I'm around to stay involved in it."

That way, she'll get to make creative decisions, including making the slightly unorthodox call to open up casting to prospective Dollys from all walks of life -- not just those with significant musical theater experience under their belts.

Parton says she might even be at the helm of a "Finding Dolly" contest, opening up a broad talent search to cast three different iterations of the title character. Those will be "little Dolly," "earlier years Dolly" and "an older Dolly," the singer explains.

"We're going to be auditioning them and trying to find them through different means. I think that'll be fun for people, too," Parton continues. "You never know where you're going to find them. They may never have been on stage before, or maybe in some local theater somewhere, but we're going to look for them and that's going to be part of the fun, I think."

It's not the first time Parton's teased the idea of a musical based on her life: She's brought it up in interviews here and there. The singer hopes to have the show mounted by "late '25," according to her latest conversation with People.

It's one of several career dreams the country legend is still working on making a reality. Last January, Parton revealed to Taste of Country that she's also hoping to launch her own television network one day soon.

