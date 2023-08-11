The Bryan household is officially filled with teenagers! Both Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline took to social media to celebrate the milestone as their youngest son, Tatum "Tate" Christopher, turns 13 on Aug. 11, 2023.

"Happy 13th birthday to my fishing buddy," the country singer writes next to a fishing photo of Tate. "I love you Tot. You are the sweetest kid on the planet."

While the "But I Got a Beer in My Hand" singer kept things simple for his little man, Caroline went all in, posting a carousel of photos of her youngest son whom she calls her "mini-me."

The photos include snaps from a hunting trip, a day on the lake, one in the classroom and plenty of funny faces. It's clear the two have similar personalities and enjoy a good laugh.

Mrs. Bryan also admitted to getting a little misty-eyed seeing her baby grow older.

"And just like that ... my mini-me, my shadow, and shared personality is 13 years old today!! Little more emotional than I expected," she confesses, adding, "We love you to the moon and back Tot!!! You’ll always be 'the baby'!"

Bryan and his wife also have a 15-year-old son, Thomas "Bo" Boyer, and have custody of their now-adult nieces and nephew, Kris, Jordan and Tilden Cheshire. The Bryans took Til in after Luke's sister and brother in-law died. Kelly Bryan Cheshire passed of undetermined causes in 2007, while her husband Ben died of a heart attack in 2014.

With his sons experiencing their teen years, Bryan has talked about slowing things down in his career. For now, the Georgia native is on his Country On Tour, which continues through Oct. 28. He'll then host the CMA Awards in November before heading back to Las Vegas for the final six dates of his residency.

Bryan is also holding another year of his annual Crash My Playa Festival and will be judging another season of American Idol in 2024.