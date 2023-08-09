After two years, Luke Bryan is bringing his Luke Bryan: VEGAS Las Vegas residency to a close.

On Wednesday (Aug. 9), the singer announced the final batch of dates in the residency, which will begin in late December and come to a close at the beginning of January 2024. Included in the six-show batch is a New Year's Eve show.

"I have truly enjoyed my time at Resorts World and offering my fans a unique way to see me perform live," Bryan says in a statement. "The technology at this theatre allows us to do a completely different show than our regular tour which makes it a lot of fun for me, my team and the fans in the room."

Bryan's Vegas residency first launched in February 2022, and since then, it's seen several extensions. All shows, including the final batch of dates in late 2023 and early 2024, were booked for Resorts World Theatre inside Resorts World Las Vegas. Tickets for the final dates will go on sale on Friday, Aug. 18 at 10AM PT.

Though Bryan's Vegas dates may be coming to a close, the singer's touring schedule isn't slowing down any. He's currently out on the road for his 2023 Country On Tour, and his Farm Tour will return this September.

Bryan is also not bidding farewell to the west coast by any means: He recently officially signed on for another season of coaching American Idol.

Luke Bryan, LUKE BRYAN: Las Vegas Final Dates:

December 29, 30, 31

January 3, 5, 6