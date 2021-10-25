Luke Bryan provided roadside service to a single mom in need on Sunday morning (Oct. 24). Courtney Potts was stuck on the side of the road with a flat tire and her two young kids when Bryan pulled up alongside her.

Video from Potts' Instagram account shows the megastar on his knees, working a tire iron to help get her back on the road. Potts tells Taste of Country that her 4-year-old son was in the car asleep, but her daughter soon became really restless — it's possible her crying was the soundtrack to the Bryan's good deed.

This all went down on a particularly dangerous curve near Columbia, Tenn., where she lives and where he has hunting land. After Potts' driver's side front tire blew, she limped the car to the shoulder. She spotted a gray truck pulling ahead of her before it started started to back up. Then, a man in a black shirt and ballcap got out.

“I got out and did a double take and as soon as I heard his voice," she says. "I didn't even have time to be in shock because he's like, ‘Look, we really need to get you out of this road because I almost hit you.'"

Bryan was in a protective dad mode — he told her to follow him up the road a short bit, because he'd nearly hit her coming around that curve. Together, they dug through her very full truck to find the spare tire. Then, when her tire jack wasn't getting the job done, he went and pulled his out to assist.

"He literally just got down on the ground and started changing a tire," she says, still stunned by it all.

The Columbia, Tenn., native says Bryan told her he was on his way to take sons Bo and Tate hunting when he came upon her car. Video shared with Taste of Country catches him muttering that he should get his two boys out of the truck to do the job, but the dangerous nature of the road would have made that a risky choice, something he conceded. It all took about 30 minutes and only one other passerby (seen in the video) recognized who he was and stopped.

Afterward, he was happy to pose for a photo with a woman who's an even bigger fan of Bryan now than she was before she popped a tire.

"He’s just a humble guy," she says. "I told my mom he went into dad mode almost. All these women commenting on his butt on my TikTok (Laughs), and it was more of a dad moment. He was seriously worried about me and fixing the tire on this car!"

If you're wondering, yes, she was a fan of Bryan's music before the incident. Potts recalls seeing the country star perform live in downtown Nashville prior to a Nashville Predators playoff game several years ago. She also followed Taste of Country on Instagram long before we reached out to her for comment on the story.

"Thank you again @lukebryan I cannot thank you enough for helping me and my kids! It really made our day so much better," she writes.

10 Things You Probably Don't Know About Luke Bryan