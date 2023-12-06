Luke Bryan Shares His Family’s Fun Christmas Tradition

Luke Bryan and his family are pretty well-known within the country music community for their pranks on one another, but it's time to start mentioning one of their Christmas traditions that has slid under the Norad Christmas Radar for a long time.

The grownups in the Bryan household (not sure if Luke qualifies for that) have a football-related tradition for the kids at Christmas.

"In our hallway, we tape up a bunch of wrapping paper and they kind of run through the wrapping paper like a football team to see all the presents and stuff, so it’s fun," Bryan shares with his label, UMG Nashville.

It wasn't always that way for the Bryans. The country superstar admits Christmas was more stressful when his kids were younger.

"We used to load ‘em up on the tour bus and we used to take them to Georgia, and it was a lot to travel with kids, and I’m sure there’s a lot of people doing the same," Bryan says. "And so, now that we’re in Nashville, we’ve had a lot of Christmases here, the kids are getting a little older, but they still get excited about running down the stairs Christmas morning."

One can venture to say that any holiday at the Bryan residence would certainly be one that you would never forget, but this just warms our hearts. After all, Christmas is all about the kids and planting those seeds of Christmas tradition.

